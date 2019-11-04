Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
FortisBC joins SEA\LNG to advance LNG as marine fuel
Hong Kong team harvests energy from walking humans with lightweight macro fiber composite device

Bosch and Nanalysis to develop portable NMR products for applications such as on-board fuel analysis for cargo ships

04 November 2019

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has entered into a collaboration agreement with Robert Bosch GmbH jointly to develop products for the growing industrial Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) market for applications such as on-board fuel analyzers for cargo ships, driven by new international environmental standards against dirty fuels. Bosch will distribute the products.

The collaborative work begins this month; the joint development effort is expected to result in a marketable device by December 2021. A sales agreement will be negotiated at that time.

I am very pleased to be working with Nanalysis Scientific. Bosch is a global leader in measuring device miniaturization for application-specific industrial use cases and smart analyzers. We anticipate that within the next seven years, NMR technology will be prevalent in industrial environments such as manufacturing facilities, mobile labs, shipping vessels, trucks, cars, and phones. We have short-, medium-, and long-term commercial objectives and we believe that working with Nanalysis is a win-win opportunity to take miniaturized application-specific products to market under the Bosch brand.

—Dr. Reiner Krapf of the Agile Innovations group at Bosch

Nanalysis has specialized in developing highly homogenous compact NMR magnets since 2009 with the motivation of increasing the use of NMR spectroscopy into a large number of applications by increasing making instruments that were affordable, accessible and automatable.

NMR spectroscopy is used for elucidating molecular structure by providing evidence of the type, number, and connectivity of the constituents composing a molecule. For traditional superconducting spectrometers, access to this technique is typically limited to a central NMR facility. While the benchtop NMR is not meant to replace a high-field NMR spectrometer fully, there a number of applications where benchtop NMR can be used.

Nanalysis’ NMReady-60 was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline.

The company recently announced that it will begin selling a 100MHz device in early 2020. The Company’s new device will be the most powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device ever brought to market.

Posted on 04 November 2019 in Fuels, Science | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)