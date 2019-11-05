Electrochemical Haber-Bosch process for ammonia production; 50% the CO2 and 25% the energy

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 November 2019

Ammonia, produced via the Haber-Bosch (HB) process, is globally the leading chemical in energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. In ammonia plants, hydrogen is generated by steam-methane reforming (SMR) and water-gas shift (WGS) and, subsequently, is purified for the high-pressure ammonia synthesis.

Now, a team of researchers in Greece has demonstrated how these steps can be integrated into a single BaZrO3-based protonic ceramic membrane reactor (PCMR), operating at atmospheric pressure. Hydrogen generation occurs on a Ni-composite electrode, while VN-Fe is the ammonia synthesis electrocatalyst.

Hydrogen extraction from the reforming compartment enhances the thermodynamically limited methane conversions, whereas 5%–14% of the pumped protons are converted to ammonia.

They designed an electrochemical HB process by combining this PCMR with a protonic ceramic fuel cell to recover electricity and separate nitrogen from ambient air by exploiting by-product hydrogen. This process could potentially require less energy and release less carbon dioxide emissions than its conventional counterpart—50% the CO2 and 25% the energy—holding promise for sustainable decentralized applications. A paper on their work appears in the journal Joule.

Posted on 05 November 2019 in Ammonia, Emissions, Fuels

Comments

mahonj

Wow - big deal if it works out at scale.
Very big deal.

Posted by: mahonj | 05 November 2019 at 08:28 AM

Davemart

This is many times as important as BEV cars.

It is absurd how much attention (and money) they get.

Posted by: Davemart | 05 November 2019 at 10:37 AM

