Nouryon and Forge Nano to collaborate on ultra-thin coatings technology; ALD for batteries and catalysts

05 November 2019

Nouryon and US-based startup Forge Nano have agreed to explore a joint collaboration in ultra-thin coatings for high-growth applications including batteries and catalysts. The technology—atomic layer deposition (ALD)—also has the potential to open up entirely new applications.

The companies have complementary activities in ultra-thin coatings – Forge Nano develops precision nano-coating technology, and Nouryon supplies metalorganic building blocks, including trimethylaluminum (TMAL) and diethylzinc (DEZ).

These building blocks enable ultra-thin coatings to be engineered and assembled one atomic layer at a time onto the surface of materials, enhancing their physical properties without affecting overall functionality, which opens up entirely new frontiers on material performance. It is now possible to control coating surfaces at the sub-nanoscale level and produce them at a commercial scale.

—Dr. Paul Lichty, founder and CEO of Forge Nano

The agreement is an example of Nouryon’s focus on collaborative innovation to develop new products and technologies for attractive growth markets, said Steve Hunt, Vice President of Business Development at Nouryon.

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader. Forge Nano’s proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano’s suite of ALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

Posted on 05 November 2019 in Batteries, Catalysts, Materials

