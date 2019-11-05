PowerCell develops new version of MS-100 fuel cell system for electrification on land and at sea

PowerCell Sweden AB has developed a new and improved version of its MS-100 fuel cell system. The new MS-100 is 30% more compact and has improved operating life time as well as robustness for demanding applications on land and at sea.

The MS-100 fuel cell system has been developed for marine applications and off-road applications such as construction and material handling equipment which demand reliable operation, high power output and flexibility.





The robust MS-100 is designed to withstand vibrations to ensure a long service life while providing quick and smooth start-up regardless of weather conditions. MS-100 offers a maximum power output of 100 kW and by connecting systems in series, it’s possible to reach megawatt power levels.

The MS-100 system is based on the PowerCell S3 fuel cell stack with industry-leading power density. The S3 stack technology features compact metallic bipolar plates with large active area and advanced membrane electrode assembly (MEA) to deliver a minimum operating lifetime of 20,000 hours.

With its compact design and a volume of only 276 liters, the versatile MS-100 can be easily integrated and used in a varying number of applications. In addition, MS-100 is available in both vertical and horizontal positioning which facilitates installation when space is limited.

PowerCell has extensive experience in developing fuel cell systems dating back to the late 1990s when the company introduced a system that could run on reformed diesel. Today PowerCell offers a range of fuel cell systems with different power levels for mobile and stationary applications.

PowerCell Sweden AB, founded in 2008 as an industrial spinout from the Volvo Group, develops and produces fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications with a world class energy density. The fuel cells are powered by hydrogen, pure or reformed, and produce electricity and heat with no emissions other than water. As the stacks and systems are compact, modular and scalable, they can be adjusted to any customer need.