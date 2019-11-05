Volvo receives Europe’s largest order yet for electric buses; 157 electric artics to Transdev

Volvo Buses has received the largest single order yet for electric buses in Europe. Volvo Buses will deliver 157 electric articulated buses to Transdev starting in 2020. The buses will operate on a number of routes in Gothenburg.

With their introduction, emissions and noise will be significantly reduced, and the electric buses will be able to operate in sensitive areas or zones with special restrictions.





This large order confirms that electric buses are already recognised as a sustainable and financially viable solution for demanding high-capacity public transport needs. —Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses

Transdev is today Europe’s leading operator of electric buses and we know what challenges there are with the transition to electric propulsion. We’ve therefore been extremely thorough in choosing a partner with a holistic approach, a partner that will be able to deliver both buses and charging infrastructure on time and with excellent uptime. Being able to announce that we have chosen Volvo as our partner for city bus operations in Volvo’s home city of Gothenburg is of course particularly satisfying. —Gunnar Schön, CEO of Transdev Sweden

All of the buses will be of the recently launched 7900 Volvo Electric Articulated model. (Earlier post.) The Volvo Electric Articulated can carry 150 passengers with an energy consumption that is 80% lower than that of a corresponding diesel bus.

The Volvo Electric Articulated combines high passenger capacity with low operating costs. The buses will be charged at quick-charge stations along the route, using the industry common charging interface OppCharge, in order to ensure the most efficient operation possible. In addition to the electric buses, the order includes 27 Euro VI buses for regional operations, running on biodiesel.