6.8M gallons in new contracts for Redeem renewable natural gas

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) announced new fuel, construction and service agreements as more fleets convert from diesel to Redeem Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), a transportation fuel made from organic waste that not only addresses short-term air quality issues caused by diesel, but is a carbon-neutral alternative that greatly reduces the amount of greenhouse gas produced by vehicles.

Clean Energy has begun a major fueling infrastructure upgrade for trucks operating in the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach. The upgrade will increase the availability of Redeem at the nation’s largest alternative fuel station in America’s largest port complex. The first phase of the project, which has been completed, delivers renewable compressed natural gas (CNG) through six new dispensers. Phase two, which will install new compressors and associated equipment to improve the performance and efficiency of the station, is scheduled for summer 2020.

Clean Energy announced last week that trucking fleets that operate in the ports are taking delivery of additional clean heavy-duty trucks. The San Pedro Ports Clean Air Action Plan will start imposing a container rate, scheduled to start next year, on containers that are hauled by trucks that do not meet stricter emission standards.

The City of Ontario, Calif. signed a 5-year RNG supply contract for an approximate 3 million gallons of Redeem to reduce fleet emissions in accordance with the City’s sustainability goals. Ontario currently operates 88 CNG-powered vehicles, having recently purchased six new refuse trucks and the City’s first CNG-powered asphalt patch truck.

One of the largest sweeping companies in the nation, Nationwide Environmental Services based in Norwalk, Calif. has signed a 5-year maintenance and RNG supply contract for an anticipated one million gallons of Redeem to fuel its 70 street sweepers. The company services over 2.5 million citizens in Greater Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Clean Energy has upgraded an existing CNG station for the City of Redondo Beach, Calif. and signed a 5-year agreement for an anticipated 750,000 gallons of Redeem. The station upgrade will allow the City to fuel its transit fleets, street sweepers and public works vehicles at its own private CNG station.

The City of Sacramento has signed a contract for an expected 650,000 gallons of Redeem to fuel approximately 100 solid waste vehicles. Likewise, the County of Sacramento inked a deal for 550,000 gallons of RNG to fuel about 100 vehicles.

Ruan Transportation Management Systems, a nationwide provider, has signed a three-year contract for an approximate 450,000 gallons of Redeem to fuel an additional 20 CNG tractors for its dairy operations. Ruan is deploying trucks with new ultralow-NO x Cummins Westport engines with funding from California’s HVIP program, which provides incentives for cleaner and more efficient near-zero vehicles.

MDB Trucking has signed a 2-year fuel agreement for an anticipated 360,000 gallons of Redeem to fuel 24 additional CNG trucks at its Port of Long Beach operation. In addition to a positive experience with natural gas tractors, the postal company is expanding its use of natural gas vehicles to support sustainability initiatives in the region.

Long-time Clean Energy customer City of Commerce, Calif. has extended its operations and maintenance agreement for six years. The public station dispenses an estimated 12 million gallons of Redeem to fuel 25 city vehicles, as well as commercial trucks and buses. The City has also received $1.1-million in grant funding to expand and upgrade the station.

Omnitrans, which provides bus and rail service in San Bernardino, Calif. has signed a 5-year operations and maintenance agreement for two CNG stations that dispense an approximate 4 million gallons per year to fuel 237 municipal transit buses.

One of the fastest growing companies in Denver, GFL Environmental, Colorado has inked a 10-year station upgrade and maintenance agreement. Clean Energy has worked closely with GFL Environmental and constructed its original CNG station in 2011. The station currently supports approximately 50 CNG refuse trucks but will be expanded to support over 80 CNG trucks. With a strong focus on sustainability, GFL Environmental plans to have 70 CNG trucks in operation by the end of 2020.

The Kansas City region remains committed to displacing diesel fuel with cleaner-burning CNG. Recent vehicle replacements by the City of Kansas City, Missouri and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) will displace an anticipated 5 million total gallons of diesel over the life of the vehicles. The KCATA has a total of 128 CNG buses in its fleet. Of those, 94 have been put in service in the last 24 months. Clean Energy continues to support the missions of both organizations by providing ongoing operation and maintenance of their Clean Energy-constructed CNG fueling stations.