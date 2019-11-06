Schaeffler supplying modular hybrid transmission to 2020 Ford Explorer, Ford Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator

Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is supplying its modular hybrid transmission to the 2020 Ford Explorer and Police Interceptor Utility, as well as the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. One of Schaeffler’s latest E-Mobility technologies, the modular hybrid transmission enables hybridization for the SUV, truck and off-road vehicle segments, while providing more power and torque.

Rear-wheel-drive-equipped Explorer Limited Hybrid has an EPA-estimated rating of 27 mpg city /29 mpg highway/28 mpg combined, while a four-wheel-drive version has an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg city/26 mpg highway/25 mpg combined.

Explorer Limited Hybrid featuring a 3.3-liter hybrid engine and the all-new 10-speed modular hybrid transmission can tow up to 5,000 pounds—the same as a properly equipped 2019 Explorer with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. When equipped with a Class III Tow Package, the all-new Explorer Limited Hybrid tows 1,500 pounds more than a 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

Explorer Limited Hybrid features a specially designed liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery built into the chassis below the second-row seats to preserve the cargo and passenger space that helped make it such a popular vehicle with families.

The all-new Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid has an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg city/24 mpg highway/24 mpg combined—a 41% improvement over the current Police Interceptor Utility equipped with a conventional 3.7-liter gas engine—and is projected to save taxpayers between $3,500 and $5,700 per vehicle in fuel costs annually.

In testing by the Michigan State Police in 2018, the all-new Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid had the fastest 0-100 mph acceleration, fastest lap, fastest average lap and highest top speed of 137 mph versus competitive police utility vehicles, including V8-powered entries. The only faster entry was the Ford Police Interceptor Utility powered by a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine.

In Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department testing, the all-new Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid bested the outgoing 3.7-liter-equipped model in 0-60 mph by 1.1 seconds and in the 0-100 mph run by 4.7 seconds. It also turned a fastest lap time that was 2.4 seconds better than the 3.7-liter and fastest average lap time that was 1.7 seconds better.

US police agencies have placed orders for more than 15,000 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles; conventional gas engine-powered units began arriving in late August, with hybrid units scheduled to start delivery this fall.

With the hybrid option, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring combines a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine and 75 kW electric motor to deliver 494 combined horsepower and best-in-class 630 combined ft-lbs of torque.

Mobility for tomorrow will be electrified. In preparation, by 2020, Schaeffler will have invested more than 500 million euros in research, development and production of electric drive units to ensure we’re able to provide our customers with solutions for their next-generation needs. We’re delighted to supply the Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor Utility vehicles with our modular hybrid transmission as we further define the industry’s needs. We also appreciate Ford’s cooperation on this project over the last four years and are thankful for being part of Ford’s industry leading future E-Mobility architecture. —Marc McGrath, CEO Schaeffler Americas

Manufactured at Schaeffler’s recently expanded Wooster, Ohio campus, the US center for the company’s advanced E-Mobility development, the modular hybrid transmission offers the following drive modes: ICE (internal combustion engine) drive; electric drive; ICE + e-drive for max performance; and recuperation.

It offers a number of benefits, including: improved fuel economy; zero local emissions; instantaneous acceleration; an onboard generator; integrated torque converter; and improved towing.