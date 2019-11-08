Hyundai to introduce 13 alternatively-fueled vehicles by 2022; includes refreshed Ioniqs, new Sonata HEV

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 November 2019

Hyundai said it will introduce 13 alternatively fueled vehicles by 2022, including six sedans and seven SUVs. Upcoming highlights from this eco-friendly commitment include a refreshed 2020 Ioniq Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid to be revealed later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

In addition, the all-new Sonata HEV sedan will be coming next year. The remaining nine eco-focused products will be showcased over the next three years.

Hyundai said that its commitment to eco-friendly propulsion leads to improved powertrain efficiencies, particulate-matter contributions and an exceptional level of clean air improvements.

