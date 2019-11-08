Hyundai to introduce 13 alternatively-fueled vehicles by 2022; includes refreshed Ioniqs, new Sonata HEV

Hyundai said it will introduce 13 alternatively fueled vehicles by 2022, including six sedans and seven SUVs. Upcoming highlights from this eco-friendly commitment include a refreshed 2020 Ioniq Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid to be revealed later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

In addition, the all-new Sonata HEV sedan will be coming next year. The remaining nine eco-focused products will be showcased over the next three years.





Hyundai said that its commitment to eco-friendly propulsion leads to improved powertrain efficiencies, particulate-matter contributions and an exceptional level of clean air improvements.