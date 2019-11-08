VW to unveil ID. SPACE VIZZION EV wagon at LA show; production version in 2021

Volkswagen will debut the ID. SPACE VIZZION to the world on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show on 19 November. The ID. SPACE VIZZION is a wagon that combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV.





Stylistically, the ID. SPACE VIZZION follows the design DNA of the ID. family, yet has a completely independent and progressive character.

So far, with our ID. family, we have shown what is possible with electric vehicles in each known car category. With the ID. SPACE VIZZION we create a new, fully electric segment. —Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design

The ID. SPACE VIZZION is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB). The MEB fully exploits the technical possibilities of e-mobility and guarantees long ranges, dynamic driving performance and a whole new level of digital networking.

The efficiency of the drive system and aerodynamic endow the ID. SPACE VIZZION with a range of up to 590 kilometers (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA).

Inside, the study defines a new paradigm of intuitive usability with its completely digitized cockpit. The materials are consistently made from sustainable raw materials, such as the new AppleSkin, an artificial leather with a proportion of residual matter from apple juice production.

The production version of the ID. SPACE VIZZION will be released in late 2021, and will come in different versions for North America, Europe and China.