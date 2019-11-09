Blue World Technologies signs strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese EV manufacturer AIWAYS; methanol fuel cell vehicles
09 November 2019
Blue World Technologies has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based new energy vehicle manufacturer AIWAYS, with the purpose of supplying the market with vehicles powered by methanol fuel cells for fast refueling and long range.
During the Chinese International Import Expo 2019 (CIIE 2019) in Shanghai, Blue World Technologies joined partners, German Gumpert AIWAYS, developer of methanol fuel cell performance cars, and AIWAYS, Chinese manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles, in the presentation of the methanol fuel cell technology.
We strongly believe that methanol is the way to go in the transition for green liquid fuels—but we also need to create a technology for our cars that will help us overcome the environmental challenges we are facing with severe air pollution. Therefore, we have made this strategic cooperation with Blue World Technologies to provide both the methanol fuel cell components to our cars as well as to support the development with their extensive knowledge and experience with the methanol fuel cell technology.—FU Qiang, President and Co-founder of AIWAYS
Later this year, AIWAYS will launch the battery-electric version of their SUV U5; towards the end of 2021, the U5 will also be launched in a methanol fuel cell hybrid version. Blue World Technologies and AIWAYS are already in the process of developing the system design ensuring easy integration in the existing platform, in addition to long-range and fast refuelling by liquid methanol.
In March, eight Chinese ministries led by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) issued a Methanol Vehicle Policy with an aim to deploy methanol-fueled vehicles across China.
China has the largest production and consumption of methanol worldwide. The potential of producing methanol as a CO2-neutral fuel with recycled CO2 from either a concentrated CO2 source or using direct air capture was of high value to AIWAYS when making the decision to enter the cooperation with Blue World Technologies on the development of methanol fuel cell technology.
With an electrical efficiency of 45%, the Blue World Technologies methanol fuel cell system based on high-temperature PEM technology enables efficient and cost-effective use of methanol as an alternative to fossil fuels.
Blue World Technologies is focused on the High-Temperature PEM-technology combined with methanol-reforming. The combination ensures a simple system design with high conversion efficiency and compliance with automotive design requirements. The end solution is a vehicle with long range, fast refueling, zero harmful emissions, and low fuel cost.
Denmark-based Blue World Technologies closed its first investment round earlier this year.
Note:
'Typical specifications would include a 15 – 25 kWh battery pack; a 10 – 20 kW methanol fuel cell system; and a 50 – 80 L liquid tank.'
That is a totally different ball game to the ~100KW hydrogen fuel stacks in operation in the Mirai etc.
Posted by: Davemart | 09 November 2019 at 03:40 AM
Yup. It's ideally suited for PHEV operation, too. The more liquid fuel you can replace with electricity delivered by wires, the easier it is to replace the remaining fuel.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 November 2019 at 10:00 AM
China is the world's largest producer of methanol, and it also lends itself well to coal to liquiid, so the attraction is not surprising:
https://www.refiningandpetrochemicalsme.com/products-services/26743-impressive-start-for-clariants-megamax-800-methanol-synthesis-catalyst-in-yinchuan-china
DME is much more benign in the event of spills etc, but I am not a believer in trying to rule fuels out arbitrarily.
Fixes are often possible.
Posted by: Davemart | 09 November 2019 at 10:43 AM
Methanol will not be at gas stations in the U.S. we can not even get E85.
Posted by: SJC | 09 November 2019 at 01:31 PM
YOU can't get E85, you mean. It's sold less than 20 miles from me (albeit, just that one—but big—station).
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 09 November 2019 at 01:50 PM