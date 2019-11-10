Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Blue World Technologies signs strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese EV manufacturer AIWAYS; methanol fuel cell vehicles
ExxonMobil, FuelCell Energy expand agreement to optimize carbonate fuel cell technology for large-scale carbon capture

Adamas: globally, 12.2 kilograms of LCE deployed per EV but use varies widely by region

10 November 2019

In September 2019, the average new passenger EV sold globally (including HEVs, PHEVs and BEVs) contained 12.2 kilograms of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in its battery, a modest increase of 4% over the same month the year prior, according to Adamas Intelligence’s latest “EV Battery Lithium Monthly” report.

On a regional basis, batteries deployed in China remain the greatest consumers of LCE on a per-EV basis, reaching a sales-weighted average of 19.9 kilograms of LCE in September 2019, 7% more than in September 2018.

In Europe, the average new passenger EV sold in September 2019 contained 15.8 kilograms of LCE, a booming increase of 57% over the same month the year prior as BEV sales growth substantially outpaced that of PHEVs, and sales of high-capacity BEVs in particular, such as the Tesla Model 3, continue to accelerate.

In the US, the average new passenger EV sold in September 2019 contained 15.2 kilograms of LCE, 12% less than in September 2018 due to the average EV’s battery capacity dropping by 11% over the same period.

In Japan, where HEV sales make up 95% of the EV market, the average new passenger EV sold in September 2019 contained a mere 1.1 kilograms of LCE, an increase of 4% over the same month the year prior.

Posted on 10 November 2019 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)