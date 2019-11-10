Chevrolet Menlo EV makes global premiere in China

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 November 2019

The Chevrolet Menlo EV made its global premiere in China at 2019 Chevrolet Gala Night. The Chevrolet Blazer seven-seat mid-large SUV also was shown for the first time in China at the event.

Chevrolet Menlo

The Chevrolet Menlo will be the brand’s first fully electric vehicle available in China. The Menlo has a constant-speed range of up to 410 kilometers (255 miles) under New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) conditions on a single charge.

The Chevrolet Menlo has adopted the athletic design of the Chevrolet FNR-X all-purpose sports concept vehicle.

The Chevrolet Menlo comes with the new-generation MyLink+ infotainment system. Functions include virtual car key, remote control and intelligent voice recognition.

The Chevrolet Blazer is the brand’s new flagship SUV in its second-largest global market. Its new-generation design language was inspired by the Chevrolet FNR-CarryAll concept SUV.

The Chevrolet Blazer’s body is nearly five meters in length, ensuring a high level of comfort for all occupants. The Blazer has muscular styling. It features an innovative split headlight design, front and rear LED lights, and dynamic dual exhausts.

Both models will be on display at Auto Guangzhou 2019, which runs from 22 November 22 to 1 December, and will be launched in the first half of 2020.

Alain

Could anyone explain how you can generate energy by concentrating CO2.?

It violates the second law of thermodynamics.

Posted by: Alain | 10 November 2019 at 04:58 AM

SJC

Google is your source.

Posted by: SJC | 10 November 2019 at 07:12 AM

