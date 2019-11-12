BMW Group reports 8.6% increase in electrified vehicle sales in October

Sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles worldwide were up 8.6% to 14,182 units in October, due to availability of the new BMW 330e and the BMW X5 xDrive45e. For the first 10 months of 2019, sales of electrified vehicles are up 0.1% to 110,734 units.

The BMW i brand, with the BMW i3 and BMW i8, continued its positive sales trend over the first 10 months of the year, with an increase of +19.3% to 34,479 units. Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 Plug-in Hybrid climbed 30.1% in the first ten months of the year to reach a total of 13,274 units.

With the launch of the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid and the pure electric MINI Electric, the BMW Group will be expanding its range of electrified vehicles to 12 models by the end of this year.

The BMW Group intends to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021. The company expects to have delivered a total of half a million fully-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI vehicles to customers by the end of this year. The BMW Group also plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023; more than half will be fully electric.

Overall, the BMW Group continued to grow its worldwide sales in October, reaching a total of 204,295 vehicles (+1.7%). Deliveries in the year to date were up 1.7% on the same period of last year, with 2,070,496 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold.

Electrified vehicles thus represented 6.9% of BMW Group sales in October.