Changes in vehicle miles traveled often mirror changes in gasoline price

12 November 2019

The number of vehicle miles traveled (VMT) often mirrors changes in the price of gasoline, according to data presented bybthe US Department of Energy (DOE).

The figure below shows the percentage change in gasoline prices and VMT from one year to the next (e.g., January 2009 data were compared with January 2008 data). However, the price of gasoline is just one of many factors influencing vehicle travel, including demographics, economic growth, and transportation mode shifts.

F83360C4-F438-4363-89A0-256917077153

Prices are for regular gasoline. Sources: Federal Highway Administration, Traffic Volume Trends, July 2019 and previous monthly editions. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, August 2019, Table 9.4.

