Pierburg, Swoboda, BASF and GM develop the first all-plastic fuel vapor pump assembly in series production

Pierburg (Rheinmetall Automotive), Swoboda, BASF and General Motors (GM) have developed the first all-plastic fuel vapor pump assembly in series production. It is currently produced at Pierburg’s facility in Fountain Inn, South Carolina and placed on the 2019 Cadillac XT4.

The assembly is mounted on the engine and directly transfers evaporated fuel emissions from the evaporative emission control (EVAP) system into the engine, which maintains the low level of vehicle emissions as well as improving engine efficiency.





We worked with GM to get this part ready for the Cadillac XT4. The design is a major achievement for emissions reduction as it enables a leak-proof seal for gasoline vapors. —Stevan Zivanovic, President Pierburg North America

This design incorporates some enhancements such as an integrated pressure sensor that provides real-time performance feedback to the vehicle and also includes the addition of a purge pump that enables the OEM to perform more complex leak diagnostic checks on the EVAP system.

Overmolding and laser welding eliminate separate seals and fasteners, creating a leak-proof seal. Multiple tooling and process innovations were required to produce the complex assembly.

This can be scaled easily to other OEMs, mitigating gasoline vapor emissions from millions of vehicles.

This design is a major achievement for emission reduction. The use of BASF’s Ultramid polyamide 6 and 66 grades were crucial to enabling a leak-proof seal for gasoline vapors. This allows the system to function in a corrosive environment. —Peter Woschni, Executive Director Engineering, Swoboda KG

Tough injection molded PA 6 and 6/6 provide parts consolidation and hold dimensional tolerances on key parts to 0.002 in./0.05 mm.

The application also made it to the finals of the SPE’s Automotive Innovation Awards program, the oldest and largest competition of its kind in the automotive and plastics industries.