3.0L EcoDiesel available across the 2020 Jeep Wrangler four-door lineup; 1st diesel-powered Wrangler in N America

Jeep will offer a diesel-powered Wrangler for the first time in North America with the introduction of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel. Wrangler four-door models will offer the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine (earlier post), rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque in this application, with engine stop-start (ESS) technology standard.





2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara EcoDiesel

To handle greater torque loads, the EcoDiesel V-6 connects to a newly added TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, calibrated for low RPM shifts and the on- and off-road rigors of Jeep Wrangler duty.

There are more than 40 individual shift maps to optimize shift points for fuel economy, performance and 4x4 capability.

All Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel models—Sport, Sahara and Rubicon—feature third-generation Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles. Additionally, all Wrangler EcoDiesel models feature a 3.73 axle ratio.

Two transfer cases are offered: the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio on Rubicon models and the Command-Trac part-time two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio on Sport and Sahara models.

The third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with excellent fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

A new 5.1-gallon diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) tank is located immediately behind the fuel tank with refill location next to the diesel fuel filler. DEF refills align with oil changes lasting up to 10,000 miles. Levels are monitored via a new DEF gauge in the front cluster.

The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy. The 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Other 2020 Wrangler powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with engine stop-start (ESS); 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology; 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with ESS; and a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology.

To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.