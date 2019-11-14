Irizar introduces next-generation of electric ie bus

The new generation of the Spain-based Irizar ie bus, an electric bus launched in July 2014, has now arrived on the market. New features include weight reduction, improved passenger capacity to meet the regulations of several countries, and new batteries providing greater range.





This new generation is available in 10-, 12-, 15- and 18-meter configurations. The space has been optimized, achieving greater passenger capacity and improved modularity.

A new generation of more efficient batteries combine with a regenerative braking system to further reduce consumption and offer greater vehicle range. In urban environments, with a charge of 350 kWh and in standard weather conditions, Irizar obtains an approximate range of 250 km (155 miles)—equivalent to around 17 hours of operation.

The new Irizar ie bus offer up to 5 interoperable slow charging point positions using a combo 2 connector. Charging time has decreased and the vehicle can be slow charged in 3 hours. There is also the option of fast charging via pantograph. The charging capacity can vary from 50 kW to 600 kW.

In addition to complying with the rollover safety regulations—ECE-R66/02, the European regulation that measures the structural strength of large passenger transport vehicles—the AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), an acoustic warning system that complies with R138, has now been incorporated.

A new dashboard which complies with fire regulations 118R annex 6, 7, and 8 has also been included.

The new generation of the Irizar ie bus also enables easier and more ergonomic vehicle maintenance based on optimized and improved accesses at different points.

The new generation of the 12 m Irizar ie bus also includes the Group’s full range of technology for its charging, traction and energy storage systems. This highly tested and proven technology enables operators to offer comprehensive maintenance service for the entire life of the vehicle.