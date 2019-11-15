Adamas: NCM 811 is now the second-most used cathode chemistry in China’s passenger EV market

Up from just 1% in January 2019, NCM 811 is now the second-most used cathode chemistry in China’s passenger EV market, according to Adamas Intelligence’s latest “EV Battery Capacity Monthly” report.

In September 2019, sales of new passenger EVs with NCM 811 battery cells were responsible for 18% of all passenger EV battery capacity (in MWh) deployed in China, and 7% of all capacity deployed globally.

In China, for the second month in a row, NCM 811 was second-only to NCM 523 by capacity deployed, while the once-popular NCM 622 now finds itself in fifth spot with a mere 5% of the market.

In the pursuit of lower costs and higher energy density, a growing number of automakers in China have seemingly opted to bypass NCM 622, shifting instead straight from LFP or NCM 523 cathode chemistries into high-nickel NCM 811.

Since January 2019, the market share of NCM 811 in China’s passenger EV market has rapidly increased from less than 1% to 18% and shows little signs of slowing its ingress, Adamas says.

Although automakers have been slow to adopt NCM 811 to-date outside of China, Adamas expects to see the chemistry make inroads in Europe and North America by as early as next year.