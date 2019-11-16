Velodyne Lidar introduces Alpha Prime lidar sensor

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. introduced Alpha Prime, the next-generation lidar sensor utilizing Velodyne’s patented surround view technology to deliver the combined highest performance specifications for the autonomous mobility industry in one sensor.

Offering a new level of power efficiency, the Alpha Prime is available now for orders and delivery.





The Alpha Prime allows vehicles to navigate in unfamiliar and dynamic settings. Its best-in-class capabilities help improve vehicle safety and enable more precise mapping. These include:

Field-of-view: 360-degree surround view perception and a 40-degree vertical field-of-view.

Performance in a wide variety of lighting conditions, including retro reflectors and sunlight mitigation.

Detection of dark or low reflectance objects at long distances, such as tires, dark vehicles, low reflectivity pavement and low visibility pedestrians.

Advanced negative obstacle perception, such as potholes and cracks in the road.

The highest resolution along with robust reflectivity returns from more than 4.8 million points per second, simplifying detection and tracking of vehicles, pedestrians and other obstructions.

High resolution and laser calibration enable the sensor to easily localize vehicles—outdoors or indoors—without a GPS, for precise positioning.

Improved eﬃciency for extended vehicle operating time within broad temperature and environmental ranges without the need for active cooling.

Advanced sensor-to-sensor interference mitigation.

Automotive mass production options from multiple sources for qualified programs.





Velodyne provides technical support for the sensor across North America, Europe, and Asia.