Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV

In Los Angeles, Ford unveiled the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV. When it arrives in late 2020, Mustang Mach-E will be available with standard (75.7 kWh Li-ion battery) and extended-range (98.8 kWh battery) options with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by permanent magnet motors.





Equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated range of at least 300 miles. In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 lb.-ft. of torque, with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting quicker times to 60 mph than the base Porsche Macan series.









Top: Standard range battery with AWD. Bottom: Extended range battery with AWD.

These battery packs feature 288 lithium-ion cells in the standard-range version and 376 lithium-ion cells in the extended-range. Designed for ease of manufacturing, the battery is located on the floor between the vehicle’s two axles. The batteries are secured inside a waterproof battery case surrounded by crash-absorption protection. They are liquid-cooled to optimize performance in extreme weather and to improve charging times. The batteries have been tested at temperatures as extreme as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (-40 ˚C).

With peak charging rate of 150 kW, the Mustang Mach-E with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive can add an estimated average of 47 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station. The standard-range Mustang Mach-E is estimated to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in approximately 38 minutes while charging on a DC fast charging station.

Ford also will offer two special performance versions. The GT is targeting 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, making it faster off the line than a Porsche Macan Turbo. The GT Performance Edition, meanwhile, is targeting a comparable 0-60 mph in the mid-3-second range to a Porsche 911 GTS. Both GT configurations are targeting an estimated 342 kW (459 horsepower) and 830 N·m (612 lb.-ft.) of torque.

Customers can now visit the Mustang Mach-E reservation site to make a $500 reservation deposit. Estimated MSRP for the Select entry-level model is $43,895. A limited First Edition (est. MSRP starting at $59,900) will be available in extended-range all-wheel drive, with red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked First Edition. Those looking for the thrill of the Mach-E GT can make reservations now for deliveries starting in spring 2021.

Mustang Mach-E will be available with Brembo’s all-new performance Flexira aluminum calipers, which maintain the functionality of a fixed caliper while being designed with the dimensions of a floating caliper. The GT Performance Edition is equipped with a MagneRide damping system, adaptive suspension technology that lets drivers hug the road while delivering an exciting, comfortable ride.

Mustang Mach-E delivers three drive experiences—Whisper, Engage and Unbridled—each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a distinct sensory experience. Features include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.

When the vehicle launches, a new Mach-E 4 all-wheel drive system will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling over the rear-wheel drive model. Ford tuned this system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions. Mach-E is the first production vehicle to be tuned by the Ford Performance team utilizing Ford’s racing simulator in North Carolina.

Next-gen SYNC. Making its debut in the Mach-E is the next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system. Next-generation SYNC’s 15.5-inch screen and simple interface ditches complicated menus, making it easier to access features with touch, swipe and pinch controls that every smartphone owner will be comfortable using.





As next-generation SYNC evolves to serve customers better over time, Ford has outfitted the Mach-E with the ability to continuously improve through the delivery of secure over-the-air updates that are capable of enhancing vehicle performance, offering maintenance updates and adding new features.

Internal space. Using Ford’s new all-electric architecture that places batteries inside the underbody, Ford engineers and designers were able to create a vehicle that’s not only true to Mustang but also maximizes SUV space for five passengers and cargo.

The Mach-E also features a drainable front trunk storage unit. Providing 4.8 cubic feet of storage space, the front trunk is large enough to comfortably store the equivalent of a carryon luggage bag. Because it’s drainable, customers can pack it full of ice and keep their favorite beverages cold, Ford suggests.





To exploit the extra space provided by electrification, Ford designers worked extensively with customers to understand how they would prefer to use the interior of their vehicles. Designed with SUV-size proportions to seat five adults comfortably, the Mach-E leaves plenty of room for friends, kids and cargo.

In addition to the exterior front trunk, the rear trunk offers 29 cubic feet of space. With the rear seats down, the Mach-E offers 59.6 cubic feet of space.