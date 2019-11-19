SERES partners with BYD to develop next-generation power electronics

SERES, a subsidiary of Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen BYD Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (BYD Microelectronics) have entered a strategic partnership to develop next-generation power electronics.

BYD Microelectronics operates China’s most comprehensive value chain of automotive-grade IGBTs, producing IGBT modules and wafers, SiC modules and wafers, automotive current sensors, MCUs, IPMs and other related products. The signing of this agreement will promote cooperation between the two parties in the field of new energy vehicle power electronics, advancing the design and development of such products as high-power motor controllers, vehicle controllers, network controllers and high-voltage power distribution boxes.

It will also help to further improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and allow both parties to drive their respective market expansion strategies.

SERES is a powertrain system solutions provider with fully integrated R&D, production, supply chain and sales operations. With R&D and sales operations in Silicon Valley and Detroit, respectively, SERES’s products include high-performance battery systems, electric drive units and range extender systems.

With a newly-built Industry Standard 4.0 and mass production-ready factory in Chongqing, its high-performance electric powertrain and EV battery pack products will soon be available to the global market. Its highly-automated and intelligent IGBT module production line is the first in China, and its cylindrical battery module production line leads the world in automated processing.