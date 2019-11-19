Volkswagen extends production of ID.3 EV to Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden

Volkswagen will assemble its ID.3 EV at the Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden in addition to the Zwickau plant. The ID.3 is the first model in the latest generation that Volkswagen is putting on the road under its global electric offensive.





Following on from Zwickau, Dresden now becomes the second assembly plant in Germany for the ID.3. The first vehicles from the MEB family are scheduled to leave the assembly line in Dresden from fall 2020. The plant could possibly also assemble further models from the ID. family at a later point in time.

The decision to bring the ID. family to Dresden lays a solid foundation for the future of this location in Saxony. Employment levels remain stable. And at the same time, we are stepping up the pace for e-mobility. We need the Manufaktur as an important showcase to take our customers on board for e-mobility and digitalization. —Group Board Member, Gunnar Kilian

The Gläserne Manufaktur will evolve into a Center of Future Mobility where innovative technologies are developed and tested in collaboration with industry partners and startups.

Moreover, in order to lay a solid foundation for the future of the Gläserne Manufaktur there are also plans to establish or expand new areas of business in the fields of vehicle collection, insourcing and vehicle function testing in the border tripoint of Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany.

In particular, the function of the location in Dresden as a vehicle collection point is to be expanded, with a specific focus on electric vehicles. Currently, some 1,300 vehicles per year are handed over to customers in Germany. This number is to be significantly increased, thereby providing secure jobs for some 380 employees.

Series production of the ID.3 in Zwickau began exactly two weeks ago at a ceremony attended by Federal Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel and Group CEO Dr. Herbert Diess. The Group plans to launch up to 75 all-electric models and some 60 hybrid vehicles in the marketplace through 2029. The Volkswagen Group is aiming to sell some 26 million electric vehicles by 2029, thus helping e-vehicles make the breakthrough. The Group is to spend some €33 billion on e-mobility alone.