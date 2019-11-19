Wiesbaden starts using its first Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses; 56-unit order

The first fully-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city buses were handed over on 18 November 2019 to ESWE Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH (ESWE Verkehr) in Wiesbaden. The vehicles are part of a large-scale order for 56 units of the battery-powered city bus which is series-produced in Mannheim, Germany.





Each delivery of one of our fully-electric eCitaro buses is a further step towards sustainable and emission-free public transport. Our e-buses don't just make their mark on the current mobility shift, they also simultaneously ensure improved quality of life in our cities. We’re also especially pleased that ESWE Verkehr has successively begun replacing its fleet with electric vehicles from Daimler Buses—that’s a major show of trust in our electrically-powered eCitaro and our comprehensive E-mobility system as a whole. —Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses

The delivery schedule of the 56 eCitaro vehicles will see a further seven units delivered to ESWE Verkehr this year. The remaining vehicles are planned for 2020.

With the electric-bus switch-over plan, ESWE Verkehr and the city of Wiesbaden are moving closer towards achieving their aim of being the first town in Germany to implement the vision of emission-free public transport. The consultancy team at Daimler Buses eMobility Consulting are assisting ESWE in the conversion of their fleet to electromobility solutions.