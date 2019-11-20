Lucid’s Atieva powers Formula E Season 6 with spec battery pack

Atieva, the Silicon Valley-based technology wing of Lucid Motors, announced that the spec battery pack of its own design will power the entire 24-car Formula E field for the upcoming 2019/20 race season in association with its partners.

The Formula E battery pack was conceptualized, designed, tested, and manufactured by Atieva at its Silicon Valley headquarters in Newark, California.





The 2019/20 season will be the second consecutive Formula E season powered by the Atieva-designed battery pack. Prior to this, the race cars were battery-limited to a half-race distance. By enabling a full-race distance while also providing increased performance, Atieva’s battery pack will further demonstrate the potential of electric vehicle technology over the course of 14 races.

We were delighted with the performance of the pack in Season 5. We are proud that our technology has played a role in advancing this important form of motorsport and we look forward to the upcoming season. —Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Atieva’s parent company, Lucid Motors

In creating the battery pack, Atieva first leveraged its proprietary database of battery cells, with its engineers identifying a cell with the right blend of energy and power for this racing application. They next verified its suitability by simulating a full race season at pack level.

With the cell determined, Atieva’s engineers proceeded to design the pack with a novel trapezium shape to best integrate into the aerodynamic and structural envelope of the race car.

Finally they computer-simulated and extensively tested the pack for key attributes such as thermal management and structural performance. The Battery Management System (BMS) software was also created entirely in-house and ensures that the pack performs for the duration of the season with no significant degradation. The packs were then manufactured at Atieva’s headquarters.