CEC funds $11M project to fast-track commercialization of clean energy technologies: CalTestBed

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has launched a new funded program to help speed the commercialization of clean energy technologies.

The California Test Bed (CalTestBed) initiative is designed to reduce the stumbling blocks of time, cost, and bureaucracy most entrepreneurs face when trying to bring breakthrough concepts to market.

The program is intended to reduce the time it takes to move new energy technologies from the prototype stage to the pilot demonstration stage by giving innovators access to a statewide network of testing facilities at University of California (UC) campuses in Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, Los Angeles, Merced, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz, and at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL).

The initiative will provide $8.8 million in vouchers ranging from $10,000 to $300,000. It also includes a streamlined agreement process allowing entrepreneurs to test the design and performance of their prototypes at one of 30 testing facilities throughout the state.

CalTestBed connects clean energy entrepreneurs with the immense resources within the UC system and at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. This effort can dramatically increase the commercialization of clean energy technologies for worldwide markets. —Sandra Brown, UC San Diego’s vice chancellor for research

CalTestBed is a collaboration between the CEC, the University of California Office of the President, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Momentum, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and New Energy Nexus.

CalTestBed is funded through CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge (EPIC), which drives clean energy innovation and entrepreneurship. New Energy Nexus received an $11-million grant in December to develop CalTestBed.