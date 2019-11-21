Electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to start in US from $67,900

The first fully electric Mercedes-Benz vehicle to launch globally under the new EQ brand, the EQC 400 4MATIC will arrive in US dealerships in early 2020, with prices starting from $67,900.





The EQC features an all-new advanced drive system with compact electric drivetrains at each axle. To reduce power consumption, the electric drivetrains are configured differently: the front electric motor is optimized to achieve the highest efficiency in the low- to medium-load range, while the rear motor is designed to create a sporty driving experience. Together, they generate an output of 402 hp and a peak torque of 561 lb-ft (761 N·m).

The 80 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery pack is housed in the vehicle floor. When coasting or braking, the mechanical rotation is converted into electrical energy and used to charge the battery (recuperation). During this process, both electric motors are used as generators. This achieves the maximum recuperative deceleration.

The EQC is equipped with the innovative multimedia system Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) as standard, with numerous EQ-specific functions such as the display of range, charge status and energy flow.

MBUX utilizes the standard EQ Optimized Navigation and Mercedes me Charge to calculate the most efficient route for any trip. MBUX recommends the shortest amount of time needed to get to destinations and uses online services to find available DC Fast Charging stations to use if the operating range is insufficient, while Mercedes me Charge provides drivers access to the largest charging network in the United States.

Thanks to optimized navigation, Mercedes-Benz customers can also easily find charging stations and gain convenient access anytime via the Mercedes me Charge card, the Mercedes me App, or directly from the car, providing a truly seamless and integrated payment function and simple, monthly billing.

The onboard charger makes the most from available external power, with the battery able to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. EQ-optimized navigation, driving modes, charging current and departure time can also be controlled and set via MBUX.

At launch, there will be three available tiers: Progressive, Premium and Advanced. The Progressive and Premium tiers offer two uniquely curated paint and upholstery options, while three selections will be available for the Advanced tier. Each tier builds upon the prior with Progressive as the entry point.

Standard feature highlights include DYNAMIC SELECT with EQ optimized drive modes, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia and infotainment system with EQ optimized navigation, dual-10.25" digital displays with touchscreen, Mercedes Me Charge with 3 years service included, 64-color ambient lighting with “EQC” illuminated door sills, Active Brake Assist with autonomous emergency braking, Car-to-X Communication and LED Intelligent Light System Headlamps with adaptive highbeam assist.

The Premium tier further builds upon the Progressive platform by adding the AMG Line Exterior Package, Parking Assistance Package with 360-degree surround view, wireless charging with NFC pairing, Natural Grain Wood Trim and Aero Package.

The Aero Package includes aluminum-look running boards that improve aerodynamics and add extra aero elements under the body of the car to help reduce the coefficient of drag, thus improving the range. The Advanced tier offers the highest equipment level, including all Premium tier content, and also adds leather upholstery, heated outboard rear seats, ventilated front seats and the Driver Assistance Package. The Driver Assistance Package offers the latest suite of Mercedes-Benz driver assistance systems. This include new functions such as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC predictive speed adjustment that can reduce speed as a precaution when approaching traffic.

Production of the EQC started in 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. The new EQC will be integrated into ongoing series production as a fully electric vehicle, and the very latest production technologies will be employed. The EQC will go on sale in the US in early 2020.