Hyundai’s Hydrogen Mobility Solution wins 2020 Truck Innovation Award

Hyundai Motor’s Hydrogen Mobility Solution has won the second International Truck of the Year (IToY) Truck Innovation Award. Hyundai Motor Company and H 2 Energy set up its joint venture (JV), Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, in April 2019. (Earlier post.) The goal of the cooperation is to expand Europe’s hydrogen mobility ecosystem by implementing the use of fuel cell trucks.





The joint entity began its active progress toward clean mobility in Switzerland with the company’s plans to deliver 1,600 fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks by 2025. The JV will spread its reach for an innovative pan-European solution for the commercialized fuel-cell-vehicle market.

The IToY Truck Innovation Award is determined by a jury of 25 commercial vehicle editors and senior journalists that represent major trucking magazines from Europe and South Africa. They gather to evaluate technological innovations and contributions to energy transition within the commercial vehicle industry over the past few years. The jury voted at Solutrans, an industrial and urban vehicle show, held 18-23 November 2019 in Lyon, France.

The jury highly acknowledged Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility Solution’s global approach to the paradigm shift toward clean energy-driven mobility in the commercial vehicle sector. The project’s fleet of Xcient fuel-cell-electric heavy-duty trucks aims to confirm the technical and commercial readiness of vehicles, fueling stations and hydrogen production techniques to be deployed across Europe.

Last month, Hyundai revealed its commercial truck mobility vision at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show in Atlanta, Ga. At the show, Hyundai debuted the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept, a hydrogen-powered Class 8 heavy duty truck and Hyundai Translead’s HT Nitro ThermoTech Concept, an energy-efficient refrigerated trailer. (Earlier post.)