Hyundai boosts range in refreshed IONIQ EV to ~170 miles

Hyundai introduced its refreshed IONIQ car lineup in a North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and Electric cars all receive refreshed exterior and interior designs, added infotainment technology and new Hyundai SmartSense active safety features and driving assistance systems. Drivers of the new 2020 IONIQ Electric can also enjoy 170 miles (274 km) of range thanks to an upgraded 38.3-kWh battery with 36% more energy capacity.





All 2020 IONIQ models also receive revised feature packaging because of all the product enhancements. IONIQ Hybrid with an EPA estimated 58 combined MPG remains the fuel economy leader for a non-plug-in vehicle. The new IONIQ Hybrid, Plug-in and Electric are available to customers now.

Introduced in 2016, IONIQ was planned from the start to offer three electrified powertrains: hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric. For the 2020 model year, IONIQ has a new aerodynamic exterior and interior design. New segment first features such as Highway Driving Assist (optional) and Lane Following Assist (optional) make long trips less stressful and more comfortable.

All redesigned IONIQ models are equipped with a comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense technology package. The assistance system constantly monitors the environment around the car alerting drivers to potential hazards while on the road. This system includes standard Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist and a Drivers Attention Warning.

The new IONIQ Electric’s battery has been upgraded from 28 kWh to 38.3 kWh, and offers a total of 170 miles of estimated range. Its e-motor delivers 134 horsepower and 218 lb.-ft. of torque and is fitted standard with a 7.2-kW on-board charger—an upgrade from current 6.6-kW—for Type 2 AC charging. Using a 100-kW fast-charging station, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes.





The new IONIQ Hybrid and IONIQ Plug-in both feature the known 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine delivering 104 horsepower and 109 lb.-ft. of torque. IONIQ Hybrid’s permanent magnet electric motor delivers 32 kW with maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery with 1.56 kWh of capacity positioned under the rear seats. The plug-in version’s electric motor delivers 45 kW (60 horsepower) with maximum torque of 125 lb.-ft., powered by an 8.9 kWh lithium-ion-polymer battery. The 1.6-liter GDI engine combined with the electric motor in IONIQ Hybrid delivers a total system output of 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb.-ft. of torque. The IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid model delivers a total system output of 156 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque.

IONIQ Hybrid Blue model still has an EPA-estimated 58 MPG combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the U.S. market. Drivers choosing IONIQ Plug-in can safely rely on 29 miles of pure electric driving range powered by the 8.9 kWh battery pack.

The upgraded IONIQ line still feature Hyundai’s Blue Link connected car system, which uses embedded telematics to allow drivers to remote start their vehicle and control air conditioning using the MyHyundai smartphone app. The app also allows users to remote lock or unlock their doors, and find their vehicle in a crowded parking lot with Car Finder and remote horn and lights. This technology also allows owners of the plug-in or electric model to remotely check the status of their battery so they know when they need to recharge the vehicle. Thanks to Blue Link, charging can be remotely controlled and scheduled via the app.

In addition, Blue Link in the new IONIQ arrives with cloud-based navigation, which offers free up-to-the-minute traffic information, POI searches, dealer locator as well as the ability to locate nearby charging stations.