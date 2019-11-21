Webasto announces modular battery system, thermal management and charging solutions

Webasto exhibited elements of a new modular battery system, thermal management and charging solutions in Ford Motor Company’s booth recently at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Webasto won Ford’s 2019 Best of Show Stand Award for Outstanding Achievement in Design for Mustang Lithium, a one-off battery electric prototype with 1,000 ft-lbs of torque and more than 900 horsepower. (Earlier post.)





Webasto modular battery system.

Webasto first entered the electric vehicle market in 2014 with the high voltage heater, as part of its strategic plan to serve its OEM customers as they moved more decisively into the e-mobility space. Our expansion into battery systems, battery testing equipment, thermal management and charging systems means that both small and large manufacturers now have a respected supplier with decades of experience working within the complex vehicle manufacturing environment, as well as with dealers across North America, Europe and China. —Mark Denny, president and CEO of Webasto Customized Solutions in North America

The Webasto CV standard battery system is designed for scalability and configuration flexibility. Each battery pack has 35 kWh of energy; up to 10 packs can be used for a combined 350 kWh. With 400V and 800V versions available, the system can be easily configured via the vehicle interface box (VIB), which is the master battery management system and power distribution unit.

Within the battery pack, the self-contained modules also include desiccant cartridges that reduce condensation, integrated thermal runaway detection sensors and state-of-the-art pressure equalization monitors for added safety. The compact, energy-dense format makes the battery packs easy for engineers to configure for use on virtually any vehicle platform.

The commercial vehicle (CV) Standard Battery System is now available in North America. With this modular battery system, Webasto meets the requirements of several commercial vehicle manufacturers to have a cost-efficient solution even for small quantities.

Thermal Management Systems. Conditioning the battery is essential for battery life and health. Webasto offers both off-the-shelf solutions for the CV Standard Battery and custom developments for OEM projects. Using both active and passive cooling, electric fluid heating and heat pump configurations, the Webasto thermal management keeps battery systems in optimum operating temperature which have a positive effect on performance and range.