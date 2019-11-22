Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Paks, Hungary orders 10 electric Solaris buses
Volkswagen of America collaborates with EV West to electrify a 1972 Type 2 Bus

Bogotá orders 379 electric buses from BYD

22 November 2019

BYD will provide the Colombian capital of Bogotá with a fleet of 379 pure electric buses, in a deal awarded by the capital’s TransMilenio SA mass transport authority. This fleet will begin operations in September 2020, giving Bogotá the largest electric bus fleet on the continent and one of the largest in the world.

198A4D7E-734E-40C0-8BCC-E93E4B2E7338

Along with the 64 pure electric buses in Medellín, Colombia will have a total of 443 BYD electric buses, putting it at the vanguard of Latin America’s rapid push towards public transport electrification.

The buses will be manufactured entirely by BYD and operate in the Integrated Public Transportation System – SITP, with the towns of Usme and Fontibón to be the first to enjoy the electric bus technology.

This order also sees BYD again smashing the record for the largest electric bus order in the Americas, following its delivery of 183 buses to Chile during August 2019.

It is estimated that in its first year of operation, this fleet will cancel out 21,900 tons of CO2 and 526 kilograms of PM2.5. It will also be 60% cheaper to operate these buses, compared to traditional diesel-powered buses.

BYD’s zero-emission transportation solutions have gained ground in Latin America, and now successfully service markets in many other countries across the region, including Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Panama, Uruguay and Argentina. Globally, BYD buses, taxis and other electric vehicles are present in more than 300 cities, 50 countries and regions.

Posted on 22 November 2019 in Bus, Electric (Battery), Latin America | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)