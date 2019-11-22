Tesla unveils its Cybertruck electric pickup

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 November 2019

At a livestreamed event in Los Angeles, Elon Musk unveiled his company’s latest creation, the electric pickup Cybertruck. The idiosyncratically designed truck will come in three powertrain versions: single-motor RWD; dual-motor AWD; and tri-motor AWD.

Three ranges will be offered corresponding to the different powertrains, ranging from 250 miles to more than 500 miles; towing capacity is up to 14,000+ lbs; and 0-60 is as low as a blistering 2.9 seconds. Pricing starts at $39,900 for the entry-level single motor version.

The vehicle is slated for start of production in late 2021, with the tri-motor AWD version expected to begin production in late 2022. Tesla is taking fully refundable $100 reservations now.

The design of the truck features an exterior shell—an exoskeleton—featuring Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin and Tesla Armor Glass. (Tesla claims the stainless-steel skin, 3mm thick on the cybertruck, is bulletproof against 9mm rounds; Motortrend put some effort into analyzing the claim).

Tesla Armor Glass is an ultra-strong glass and polymer-layered composite that can absorb and redirect impact force for improved performance and damage tolerance.

The Cybertruck offers 3,500 lbs of payload capacity and 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage, including a tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.

