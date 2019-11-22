GM and Isuzu investing $175M for plant for diesel engine components

General Motors and Isuzu announced a $175-million investment through their DMAX joint venture to build an all-new, diesel engine components plant in Brookville, Ohio. The new 251,000 square-foot facility would expand the production of critical engine components for the company’s current DMAX diesel engine manufacturing operation in Moraine, Ohio.





2017 Duramax 6.6L V-8 Turbo Diesel (L5P) for Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD

DMAX is 60% owned by GM, 40% owned by Isuzu Diesel Services of America, Inc.

Strong demand for GM’s all-new family of Chevrolet and GMC heavy and medium duty pickups is driving us to find ways to build more Duramax diesel engines. The Brookville investment will enable us to machine more engine blocks and heads and ultimately enable our DMAX engine plant in Moraine to build more 6.6-liter diesel engines for our Flint truck assembly plant. —Gerald Johnson, GM’s executive vice president of Global Manufacturing

Heavy-duty trucks make up about 25% of full-size pickup sales in the US. GM has consolidated heavy-duty pickup production at its Flint, Michigan truck assembly plant, where the company has installed new body and paint shops and created 1,000 new jobs to support a capacity increase of 40,000 units compared to the outgoing model.

GM’s launched its all-new family of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD pickups earlier this year and began shipping the all-new HDs to dealers in July and will build dealer inventory levels through the first half of 2020. The company is sharply increasing production of crew cab and diesel models to meet growing customer demand.

Maximum towing power and capability in the all-new Silverado and Sierra HDs come from the proven Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel. DMAX has built more than 2 million diesel engines since the facility opened in 1999.