Pirelli developing tires to use 5G to send information about road surface conditions

Pirelli has developed intelligent tires that use the 5G network to transmit information regarding the road surface. In Turin, the company presented the “World-first 5G enhanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) services” use case. The demonstration took place during “The 5G Path of Vehicle-to-Everything Communication” event organized by 5GAA – Automotive Association, of which Pirelli is a member.





Pirelli, Ericsson, Audi, Tim, Italdesign and KTH together staged a demonstration that took place on the roof of the Lingotto building showing how a vehicle equipped with the sensor-fitted Pirelli Cyber Tire and connected to the 5G network was able to transmit the risk of aquaplaning detected by the tires to a following car. This was due to 5G’s ultra-high band and low latency.

The tire is the sole point of contact between the vehicle and road and, with the technology which Pirelli is developing, it communicated with the vehicle, driver and, thanks to the potential of 5G, with the entire roadway infrastructure.

The Pirelli Cyber Tire, equipped with an internal sensor, will in future supply the car with data relative to the tire model, kilometers clocked, dynamic load and, for the first time, situations of potential danger on road surfaces, from the presence of water to poor grip.

This information will enable the car to adapt its control and driving assistance systems, greatly improving the level of safety, comfort and performance. In addition, it will provide the same information to other cars and the infrastructure.

Using the potential of 5G, Pirelli is able to place the tire inside a wider communication context which involves the entire ecosystem of on-road transportation, actively contributing to the development of solutions and services for future mobility and systems of autonomous driving.

This year Pirelli also presented its Italia Track Adrenaline, a product for lovers of track days, which includes a line of sensor-fitted P Zero Trofeo tires. Track Adrenaline is a true track engineer in virtual form, which monitors tire pressure and temperature in real time and combines this information with telemetric data to provide the driver indications and suggestions on how to improve his or her on-track performance.

The “sensoring” of tires is an integral part of Pirelli’s “Perfect Fit” strategy, focused on the development of tailor-made products and services to meet the needs of carmakers, fleets and drivers in general, with a view to the future and the changes underway in mobility.