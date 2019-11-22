Volkswagen of America collaborates with EV West to electrify a 1972 Type 2 Bus

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Bogotá orders 379 electric buses from BYD
22 November 2019

Showcasing the possibilities of the e-Golf powertrain to motivate classic VW models, Volkswagen of America recently commissioned west coast electric vehicle conversion specialist EV West to construct an electrified Volkswagen Type 2 Bus.

The professionally harvested stock powertrain and 35.8 kWh battery system from the donor 2017 e-Golf gives the e-Bus an approximate range of 125 miles. The powertrain will reside in the rear compartment of the e-Bus, which was previously occupied by the stock air-cooled 60-horsepower four-cylinder engine.

The independent rear suspension of the Type 2 Bay Window makes a perfect mate to the transverse driveline which is contained in a single unit that houses the 100kW synchronous AC permanent magnet electric motor, one-speed transmission and charging system.

Most of the other exterior and interior features of the e-Bus will remain, mostly unchanged. The battery units are contained inside custom engineered, reinforced and fireproof enclosures located under the front seats and in the former location of the fuel tank.

The stock long-throw shifter remains but now actuates park, reverse, neutral, drive, and the regenerative braking modes (PRNDB) that are all familiar aspects of the e-Golf.

To further maintain its authentic feel, the e-Bus will be fitted with a classically styled multi-function digital EV gauge in the dashboard. This gauge allows the operator to cycle through multiple views and monitor vehicle outputs.

