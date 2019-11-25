Keysight first to achieve 3GPP C-V2X radio frequency conformance test case validation

Keysight Technologies has achieved 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) validation of the industry’s first cellular vehicle-to-everything communications (C-V2X) radio frequency (RF) conformance test case. As a result, Keysight is enabling the automotive industry to accelerate commercialization of connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

Performance validation of C-V2X is crucial for C-V2X certification and commercialization. 3GPP validation of Keysight’s conformance test case enables the C-V2X connected ecosystem to achieve performance compliance with the specifications of the 3GPP standards, both for Release 14 and 5G new radio (NR) Release 16.

The test case validation, which took place in Austin, Texas on 23 October was achieved using Keysight’s 5G radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) DVT & Conformance Toolset and the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset platform, which is designed to deliver precise positioning, efficient processing and security capabilities.

Keysight’s 5G RF/RRM DVT & Conformance Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, cost-effectively addresses a wide range of test needs on a single platform using common software.

Early access to a wide range of 5G NR protocol and RF test cases for both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode in FR1 and FR2 allows market makers to quickly and cost-effectively address global test requirements of 5G multi-mode devices in different form factors.

Keysight 5G Conformance Toolsets, used by test labs including Bureau Veritas, Tech Mahindra and PCTEST, offer a leading number of test cases validated by both by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB), which are key certification bodies for wireless technologies.

Keysight’s 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization.

Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behavior scenarios.