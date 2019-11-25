Volkswagen making Car.Software an independent business unit; investing €7B by 2025

Starting 1 January 2020, the Volkswagen Group’s Car.Software organization will operate as an independent business unit. As a Group company, the Car.Software organization will centralize the associates and subsidiaries within the Group that develop car software and software for the digital ecosystems.

Initially, around 3,000 digital experts from the software-related associates and subsidiaries will be grouped together in this unit. The Car.Software organization will be based at Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, and will incorporate other German sites, for example in Berlin, Bochum, the Ingolstadt area, the Stuttgart area, and in Wolfsburg.

International locations of the software organization include Seattle and Beijing. Going forward, digital experts from the different Group brands and regions will also work together under the mantle of the Car.Software organization.

The Volkswagen Group is working on a comprehensive expansion of its Car.Software organization. In addition to integrating the associates and subsidiaries, the goal is to win skilled professionals from the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi und Porsche brands for a transfer to the Car.Software organization. Over time, the number of experts will be sustainably increased through new hires, strategic acquisitions and further partnerships.

By 2025, more than 10,000 digital experts in the Car.Software organization will develop software for the vehicle and the digital ecosystems as well as customer-centric functions at dealers. In the long term, the further development of the Car.Software organization will be pursued, using the target vision of a “software brand” within the Group with its own brand design.

Currently, there are a number of organizational questions regarding the development of the new unit, for example, the form of company co-determination in the Car.Software organization, the arrangement for switching to the new unit and aspects regarding payment policy. These are to be resolved in close cooperation with the responsible Works Councils over the coming months.

Volkswagen aims to boost the in-house share of car software development from the current figure of less than 10% to at least 60% by 2025. The Car.Software organization will play a key role in achieving this goal.

The organization will develop cross-brand software in five domains: Connected Car & Device Platform; Intelligent Body & Cockpit; Automated Driving; Vehicle Motion & Energy; and Digital Business & Mobility Services. The objective is to establish one uniform software architecture in the Group and bring together parallel development paths in the brands.





The domains will cover the development work on one standard vehicle operating system “vw.os” for all Group vehicles and their connection to the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud, a standardized infotainment platform, all assistance systems including highly automated driving functions such as a motorway or parking garage pilot in cars for end customers, software functions for connecting the drive system, chassis and charging technology, and ecosystems for all of the brands’ mobility services and digital business models.

The Car.Software organization intends to invest over EUR 7 billion in its tasks and projects by 2025. Having a uniform software architecture will enable Volkswagen to generate sizable economies of scale in the Group, substantially reducing per-vehicle software costs across all brands.