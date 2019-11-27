Fisker opens reservations for Ocean SUV; cost starts as low as $379/month

Fisker Inc. opened reservations for the Ocean electric luxury SUV, arriving in 2022, through its website and native mobile app—available globally on the App Store and Google Play store. Reservations are set at US$250 per vehicle and are fully refundable.

The all-electric SUV will come standard with a range target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions, enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.





The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021, with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.

The Fisker app offers a flexible lease program, maintenance and repair on demand, insurance purchase to easy finance options. Overall, customers will be introduced to a different brand experience via Fisker’s unique mobile app platform, which may also include mobility options such as green ride-hailing, carpooling and vehicle sharing in the future.

Our mission is to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider on Earth, featuring the world’s most desirable and sustainable vehicles while shaking up the old automotive industry model—from the way a customer attains a vehicle, chooses affordable insurance, services a vehicle to the overall mobility experience. People around the globe will be able to obtain the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (US) per month via our mobile app in 2022. We created five easy-to-choose option packages for Fisker Ocean that will be available to our reservation holders closer to the end of 2020. This removes the complexity of complicated option configurators and allows Fisker to offer more unique experiences for less money. Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages when we begin rolling out our experience centers in shopping districts and airports, as well as book test drives through our app closer to the start of production. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at US$379 per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a “$0 drive off” option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers.

When a reservation is placed, exclusive new teaser images of the Fisker Ocean are revealed in advance of the vehicle’s public unveiling in January.

Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages at select Fisker experience centers in 2020 as well as schedule test drives through their mobile app in 2021.

Drivers get to decide how long to keep their Fisker Ocean. As an industry first, a customer can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months or several years. No long-term contracts, with 30,000 miles per year included.

Even attaining quotes for vehicle insurance will be made easy and hassle-free via the Fisker mobile app. Insurance quotes for drivers attaining the Fisker Ocean are projected to be significantly lower than other vehicles on the road today due to a unique and proprietary low cost of service and maintenance model.

Further, Fisker customers will never have to take their vehicles to service on their own, as Fisker will pick up and return vehicles when maintenance is required, or service is requested—signaled by the onboard system or through the mobile app.

Leading up to the official unveil of the full production intent prototype, additional details of the Fisker Ocean are being released on the heels of the company’s previous announcement.

The patent-pending “California Mode” feature will be standard on all trim levels, except the base version—allowing passengers to experience the sun, fresh air and an open feeling without being in a convertible.

Four-wheel drive versions—with electric motors at the front and the rear of the vehicle—will be available. Ample towing capability will also be a feature of the Fisker Ocean.

Fisker will sell a very limited number of vehicles in response to numerous global customer requests for a purchase option. The full sale price of the Fisker Ocean will be announced in January 2020. The $250 reservation may also be applied to the purchase of the vehicle.

Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car and will instead reveal a fully running production intent prototype sitting on the completely engineered platform in early January 2020. The exact unveiling details will be announced in December 2019.