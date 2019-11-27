XALT Energy batteries powering MCI all-electric passenger coach

XALT Energy is powering the US’ first, long-distance, all-electric passenger coach in tests with private and public transportation providers in the United States. XALT Energy, a company of Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, is a Midland, Michigan-based global developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion technology solutions.





XALT Energy is working in partnership with Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a US subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), to supply ultra-high energy lithium-ion battery packs for its zero-emission, MCI D45 CRTe LE CHARGE long-distance motor coach.

XALT currently uses a Nickel Manganese Cobalt / Graphite (NMC/G) chemistry: NMC cathode cells with graphite anodes. XALT offers NMC/G chemistries to cover a wide range of applications. Each can be made into 2 sizes and a variety of different thicknesses. In addition, each has designs for the power to energy ratio needed.

The bus will be available to private and public transportation leaders in California and other states to test next-generation powertrain technology and improved accessibility developments.

NFI, the parent company of New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc., is a bus manufacturer specializing in the manufacturing of transit buses and motor coaches and in the distribution of aftermarket parts. New Flyer is a long-standing, strategic customer to XALT and uses the company’s batteries to power its Xcelsior CHARGE all-electric urban buses that are running in cities across North America.

We are prepared to deliver a 100 percent battery electric coach that performs the same or better than our current clean diesel, hybrid and CNG models. —Ian Smith, MCI president

FlixBus, Europe’s largest operator of long-distance bus travel, will test the bus through its FlixBus USA operations. FlixBus is expanding its city-to-city long-distance service model in the US. After successful testing, FlixBus plans to order more all-electric MCI buses in the US in 2020, according to a recent news announcement, with a goal of being 100 percent carbon-neutral by 2030.

MCI will send its D45 CRTe LE CHARGE to Altoona, Pa., for federal testing, as is required for all new bus models that are purchased using federal funds.

Fuel cells. In yet another nod to developing sustainable powertrain solutions for the world’s commercial transportation systems, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies and FlixBus in Europe announced in October their intention to collaborate on a future project that will promote development of fuel-cell powered long-distance buses.

Freudenberg’s extensive experience in fuel cell technology was strengthened in 2018 with the purchase of a Munich-based fuel cell manufacturer. Going forward, this unique combination of lithium-ion battery and fuel cell expertise positions Freudenberg Sealing Technologies to take a lead role in developing electric battery, fuel cell and hybrid system solutions that meet the needs of heavy duty and commercial vehicle customers.