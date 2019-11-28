JRC: Traffic measures could effectively reduce NO2 concentrations by 40% in European cities

Concentrations of the harmful NO 2 pollutant across 30 major European cities could be reduced by up to 40% with the correct traffic policy measures, according to EU Joint Research Center (JRC) scientists.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is the single largest environmental health risk in Europe. Nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) alone was responsible for 68,000 premature deaths within the EU in 2016 and many European cities still regularly exceed current EU limits for NO 2 .

The Urban NO 2 Atlas developed by JRC scientists provides city factsheets to help designing effective air quality measures to reduce NO 2 concentration within European cities. The analysis uses the SHERPA-City web tool developed by the JRC. This tool is freely available and allows the user to perform a fast screening of possible NO2 abatement measures addressing traffic in city of choice.

The Atlas identifies the main sources of NO 2 pollution for each city examined, helping policymakers to design actions that target them.

When road transport is one of the main source of NO 2 pollution, targeted actions could include restricting the access of certain types of vehicles to inner city areas, or applying environmental charges to the largest polluters.

Road transport: the main source of urban NO x pollution. For the 30 European cities analysed in the report, the average contribution of transport to overall nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions was 47%.

Within the whole EU, road transport is the largest contributor to NO x (NO and NO 2 ) pollution, ahead of the energy, commercial, institutional and household sectors.

As shown by the report, the shares of road transport in total local NO x emissions differ considerably across Europe.

In Athens and Milan more than 70% of emissions comes from transport, while in Lisbon, where shipping emissions are high, road transport is only responsible for 20% ofNO x pollution.





Share of different sectors in NO x emissions for the 30 European cities analyzed. ©EU 2019

A closer look on the road transport sector shows that NO 2 in cities mainly originates from the emissions of diesel vehicles.

The map below shows that, except in Greece, diesel-fueled vehicles are responsible for the bulk of road transport NO x emissions across all EU countries.





Country share of the NO x emissions per type of fuel (diesel, gasoline and other), correlated with kilometers driven per capita. ©EU 2019

Traffic policy measures could reduce emissions. JRC scientists estimate that, through reducing the flow of NO x -emitting traffic, cities could lower NO 2 emissions by an average of 40%.

Around 15% reduction could come from passenger diesel cars, 13% from trucks and 6% from vans.

The local effectiveness of traffic measures largely depends on the share of road transport in NO x emissions.

NO x -emitting traffic flows can be reduced by limiting the access of highly pollutant vehicles—primarily older diesel cars—to inner areas of cities. The same result can also be achieved by encouraging electric vehicles and fostering the use of public transport, bikes and walking.