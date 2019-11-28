Largest pilot plant for CO2-neutral production of hydrogen begins operation at voestalpine site in Linz

What is currently the world’s largest pilot plant for the CO 2 -neutral production of hydrogen has successfully commenced operation at the voestalpine site in Linz, simultaneously setting an international milestone in the advancement of new energy supply options.

As part of the EU-funded H2FUTURE project, partners voestalpine, VERBUND, Siemens, Austrian Power Grid, K1-MET and TNO are researching into the industrial production of green hydrogen as a means of replacing fossil fuels in steel production over the long term.

The global climate goals of almost completely eliminating CO 2 emissions by 2050 pose challenges for industrial enterprises and energy suppliers, and demand new technological solutions in both sectors. In this context, CO 2 -neutral (“green”) hydrogen is regarded as a promising future option for facilitating the energy transition.

The heart of the plant is a Siemens Silyzer 300 powered by renewable electricity. The plant has a capacity of more than 6 MW, and can produce 1,200 m3 of hydrogen per hour. It will be used to test whether the technology deployed to produce green hydrogen is suitable for use on an industrial scale. Furthermore, the project, which receives €18 million in EU funding, will investigate the potential to provide network services, and potentially compensate for fluctuations in the power grid.

voestalpine is currently investigating the practicality of a hybrid technology to bridge between the existing coke/coal-based blast furnace route and electric arc furnaces powered with green electricity partly generated using green hydrogen. If economically feasible, from today’s perspective this option would reduce the Group’s CO 2 emissions by around a third sometime between 2030 and 2035. Over the long-term, voestalpine is striving to successively increase the use of green hydrogen in the steel production process, allowing the Group to reduce its CO 2 emissions by a total of over 80% by 2050.

H2FUTURE is an important milestone for the industrial application of electrolysis as a cornerstone for future industrial applications in the steel industry, in refineries, the manufacture of fertilizers, and other industrial sectors requiring large volumes of hydrogen. It creates the basis for future projects on an industrial scale.

