Skeleton Technologies launches SkelCap SCA0300 ultracapacitor platform
29 November 2019
Skeleton Technologies, a European provider of ultracapacitors and ultracapacitor energy storage systems for automotive, transportation, and grid applications, is bringing to market a new ultracapacitor product platform, the SkelCap SCA0300, to address the fast-growing markets in manufacturing and warehouse logistics.
The strict power quality requirements in manufacturing are driving the demand for ultracapacitor-based UPS solutions, and the SCA0300 product platform is suited to systems ensuring high power quality to protect sensitive manufacturing equipment.
The growth of warehouse and fulfillment center robotics is driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce. Changing consumer behavior and expectations of quick deliveries are creating new opportunities for ultracapacitor-powered solutions in intralogistics where shuttle and AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) manufacturers are replacing batteries with ultracapacitor solutions due to power, reliability, and lifetime advantages.
At 300F, the new product platform is Skeleton’s answer to one of the most popular ultracapacitor sizes on the market and is designed to be easily mountable to PCB boards, allowing efficient assembly for a variety of applications.
The high power and excellent thermal characteristics of SCA0300 are the result of the low ESR, or internal resistance, of the cell—a Skeleton Technologies specialty.
The decision to develop a product platform in the 300F size and form factor came down to significant interest from the market, proven by the various applications already utilizing this cell size. The advantages provided by our low resistance and our patented manufacturing technologies make the SCA0300 the leading product platform in terms of power density, low heat generation, and lifetime.
We have already made a successful market entry in the elevator market by reducing energy consumption of elevators, together with Epic Power, and are proud to be saving energy by tens of percents in elevators, both for new installations and in retrofit projects around the world.—Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies
The central location and modern production technologies applied at Skeleton Technologies’ production facility in Saxony, Germany, provide further advantages to customers for the cell packs and modules based on the new product platform.
The new SCA0300 product platform, combined with our ultracapacitor management system and modern production processes, enables us to provide reliable, state-of-the-art ultracapacitor modules at a cost-efficient price point, while still maintaining the highest performance and quality in the industry.
The SCA0300 also complies with the strict IATF standard used in the automotive industry, ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability required in passenger vehicles, and also meets the requirements of applications in medical machinery, oil & gas, grid, and renewable energy production.—Taavi Madiberk, CEO of Skeleton Technologies
Unfortunately, this 300 F (capacitor or module?) is not listed on the website yet.
Kinetic energy of a 1500 kg vehicle moving at 70 MPH is 734 kJ. The 3200 F capacitor stores 9.747 kJ between 50% and 100% voltage. A hybrid car would need roughly 75 of these caps to store the energy required to accelerate to 70 MPH; at 0.533 kg/unit that's about 40 kg of caps. Figure another 10 kg of casing for 50 kg total. At a specific power of 34.6 kW/kg the vehicle would have a potential of 1388 kW of power on tap. Wouldn't be cheap, though; the only price I can find on the 3200 F unit is over $70 a pop.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 29 November 2019 at 07:14 AM
OK @EP, suppose you relax the requirements to storing energy from 30 mph to zero. Now you are down to 135 kj and 14 3200F units. Not so bad.
You are more likely to use this in urban stop/start driving than hard braking all the way to zero on a motorway.
14 of them would cost about $1000 (before you add all the packaging and controls etc.)
Posted by: mahonj | 29 November 2019 at 07:32 AM