Northvolt & Mälarenergi partner to deploy battery energy storage for EV charging

Northvolt and Mälarenergi are partnering to establish a battery energy storage system at an electric vehicle charging station in Västerås, Sweden. The battery system will provide power output up to 220 kW and a usable energy capacity of 320 kWh.

The Northvolt battery system is intended to reduce peaks in electricity demand of the charging station by more than 80%, and thereby lessen the impact of EV charging on the local electricity network. The battery system will be commissioned in summer 2020 at the Rocklunda charging station and will be Mälarenergi’s first to be co-located alongside EV charging infrastructure.





Northvolt’s mission is to enable the future of energy by developing battery products across multiple industries. We believe that an electrified transportation system coupled with increased urbanization will rapidly increase the demands on utilities to strengthen their grids in a quick and flexible manner. The partnership with Mälarenergi represents our first commercial deployment, showcasing how batteries can be a part of the solution of the future grid. —Emad Zand, President Energy Solutions, Northvolt

As technology provider, Northvolt will deliver a lithium-ion battery system based around its modular battery system, Voltrack.

The Rocklunda project is supported by financing from the Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten).