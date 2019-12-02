Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Seedland launches pilot operation of China’s first electric autonomous commuter vehicle: Hachi Auto
Report: SK Innovation to invest $1B to build second EV battery plant in China to supply Kia

First Solaris electric buses in service in Poznań; 21 total

02 December 2019

The first Solaris Urbino electric buses ordered by MPK Poznań last December are now in service. A total of 21 Solaris electric buses will be delivered to Poznań. 15 of them are Solaris Urbino 18 electric articulated vehicles, the other 6 are the 12 meter-long Solaris Urbino 12 electric.

Przekazanie_Urbino_18_electric_w_Poznaniu_Solaris_2

The two-segment buses will be delivered first, while completion of the entire contract is scheduled for February 2020.

The buses selected by the Poznań-based carrier will be fitted with Solaris High Power batteries. In the case of the 12-meter Urbino vehicles, the batteries will have a capacity of 116 kWh; the articulated bus batteries have a capacity of 174 kWh.

Energy storage will be adapted to fast and frequent recharging using high charging power of up to 560 kW. The electric buses will be suited for recharging by means of a roof-mounted pantograph and a classic plug-in device.

The models supplied to Poznań will also have plug-in charging sockets on both sides of the bus, which will enable recharging of several vehicles simultaneously.

The electric buses for Poznań are low-floor vehicles, comfortable in use for people with reduced mobility efficiency and for those traveling with prams. They are equipped with an extensive passenger information system, consisting of, among others legible directional boards, internal LED displays and voice announcement of stops. For the visually impaired, the buttons are additionally marked with an inscription in Braille. To increase the comfort of travelers, the manufacturer from near Poznań equipped the buses with air-conditioning, energy-saving LED lighting and USB chargers in the passenger compartment.

The zero emission vehicles began their inaugural courses on route 174. Their first passengers were first graders from Primary School No. 34, who, after a lesson on ecology and environmental benefits of using public transport, could experience a ride by electric buses.

Posted on 02 December 2019 in Bus, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)