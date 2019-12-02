First Solaris electric buses in service in Poznań; 21 total

The first Solaris Urbino electric buses ordered by MPK Poznań last December are now in service. A total of 21 Solaris electric buses will be delivered to Poznań. 15 of them are Solaris Urbino 18 electric articulated vehicles, the other 6 are the 12 meter-long Solaris Urbino 12 electric.





The two-segment buses will be delivered first, while completion of the entire contract is scheduled for February 2020.

The buses selected by the Poznań-based carrier will be fitted with Solaris High Power batteries. In the case of the 12-meter Urbino vehicles, the batteries will have a capacity of 116 kWh; the articulated bus batteries have a capacity of 174 kWh.

Energy storage will be adapted to fast and frequent recharging using high charging power of up to 560 kW. The electric buses will be suited for recharging by means of a roof-mounted pantograph and a classic plug-in device.

The models supplied to Poznań will also have plug-in charging sockets on both sides of the bus, which will enable recharging of several vehicles simultaneously.

The electric buses for Poznań are low-floor vehicles, comfortable in use for people with reduced mobility efficiency and for those traveling with prams. They are equipped with an extensive passenger information system, consisting of, among others legible directional boards, internal LED displays and voice announcement of stops. For the visually impaired, the buttons are additionally marked with an inscription in Braille. To increase the comfort of travelers, the manufacturer from near Poznań equipped the buses with air-conditioning, energy-saving LED lighting and USB chargers in the passenger compartment.

The zero emission vehicles began their inaugural courses on route 174. Their first passengers were first graders from Primary School No. 34, who, after a lesson on ecology and environmental benefits of using public transport, could experience a ride by electric buses.