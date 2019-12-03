Haldor Topsoe and Sasol unite to offer customers single-point licenses for proven gas-to-liquids solutions

Sasol and Haldor Topsoe, two of the global leaders in gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology, have entered into a collaboration agreement to offer single-point licensing of proven and bankable GTL solutions to produce diesel, kerosene and naphtha from natural gas.

The Sasol-Topsoe partnership is a response to growing worldwide demand for efficient solutions to monetize natural gas reserves. Together, the two companies offer medium to world-scale sized GTL solutions.

For many years, the two companies have worked together on numerous GTL projects and technologies, and Topsoe’s SynCOR technologies and Sasol’s Fischer-Tropsch technologies have been licensed into several world-scale GTL ventures.

Under the collaboration agreement, the companies will continue to offer these core technologies and will now also provide Topsoe’s hydroprocessing and hydrogen technologies. This gives potential customers access to a single-point licensing offering that covers the entire value chain from gas feed to liquid fuels. As single-point licensors, Sasol and Topsoe will offer customers all necessary technology licenses for a complete GTL solution and in addition provide basic engineering, catalysts, and hardware.

TechnipFMC has been pre-approved to provide licensor engineering support and carry out front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, and construction. TechnipFMC was the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the Oryx GTL facility in Qatar and has performed a number of front-end engineering designs for GTL facilities, including the Uzbekistan GTL.