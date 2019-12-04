IVECO, FPT Industrial and Nikola Corporation unveil Nikola TRE battery-electric truck for European markets

IVECO, FPT Industrial and Nikola unveiled the maquette of the Nikola TRE battery-electric truck, the first vehicle resulting from the joint venture between CNH Industrial and Nikola, which involves the commercial vehicle brand and the powertrain specialist. (Earlier post.)

The battery electric Nikola TRE, which is based on the IVECO S-WAY and integrates Nikola’s technology, will be launched at the IAA 2020 commercial vehicle exhibition in Hannover, Germany, with the first units reaching customers in 2021. The Nikola TRE is the first step on the path towards the Nikola fuel cell electric model (FCEV), which will be available to customers by 2023.

The integration of the Nikola design on the IVECO S-WAY has been jointly carried out by Nikola and Italdesign in its Head Quarters in Moncalieri (Turin).

The IVECO S-WAY is a stand-out product, which embodies IVECO’s concept of customer-centricity and has already gained momentum in the markets with well-deserved success. It is the bones of the Nikola TRE and marks the beginning of a new journey towards zero-emissions trucking, providing the platform for us to introduce disruptive features that will change the transport industry. —Gerrit Marx, President Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, CNH Industrial

The vehicle displayed is a maquette of the Nikola TRE 4x2 tractor for regional missions, with a range of up to 400 km and dynamic performance equal or better than a diesel-equivalent model. The vehicle will feature a modular battery system with a total capacity of up to 720 kWh, which can be tailored to match different customers’ missions.

The electric driveline will deliver 480 kW continuous power output with 1,800 N·m peak torque. The Nikola TRE will also be available in 2- and 3-axle rigid versions, with GVW ranging from 18 to 26 tonnes for urban distribution and municipality missions.

The Nikola TRE will feature a new infotainment system based on Nikola’s proprietary operating system that integrates infotainment and navigation functions, as well as controls for the bulk of the vehicle’s functionalities. The system’s features include climate control, mirror adjustment, suspension height adjustment, 360-degree camera system, navigation, Bluetooth audio system, comprehensive vehicle settings and admin vehicle diagnostics.

The vehicle leverages Bluetooth low energy technology to create a secure link between the vehicle and the customer’s mobile device, creating a truly hands-free media experience. This also enables a smart keyless entry system to unlock as the driver approaches the vehicle. The system can even adjust settings such as ride height and climate temperature to driver preference.

The bridge to fuel-cell electric heavy-duty trucking. IVECO, FPT Industrial and Nikola have adopted a modular approach in developing their electric offering for the European market. Nikola’s fuel cell will be the starting point for the design of the electric battery, so that the Nikola TRE Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) can be converted to fuel-cell technology.

With this approach, the partners are taking the long view, bringing both technologies on stream now to pursue BEV and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) in their offering in the next few years. This approach enables the partners to launch the Nikola TRE at the IAA 2020 exhibition and Nikola World 2020, delivering the first units to customers in 2021, while the FCEV will be available to customers by 2023.