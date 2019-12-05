IKEA, CMA CGM & GoodShipping successfully complete 2019 biofuel test program; HFO-equivalent bio-fuel oil

IKEA Transport & Logistics Services, the CMA CGM Group, and the GoodShipping Program successfully completed their 2019 biofuel test program on CMA CGM vessels, following the positive trials of Heavy Fuel Oil-equivalent (HFO) Bio-Fuel Oil (GoodFuels BFO) during CMA CGM Alexander Von Humboldt’s North Europe-Asia trip, which occurred in September and October 2019. (Earlier post.)

This latest development follows the first fueling of a container ship with sustainable biofuel, when the CMA CGM White Shark took on the bunker during a call at the Port of Rotterdam in March 2019.

Under the trial, sustainable Bio-Fuel Oil was used in a blend with conventional fossil-based marine fuels to power a vessel on a major oceangoing route. Both applications of the Bio-Fuel Oil showed a positive result, thus proving the technical compatibility of sustainable marine biofuels.

The Bio-Fuel Oil trialed by CMA CGM across both vessels was supplied by GoodFuels, and is the first HFO-equivalent biofuel. All GoodFuels sustainable marine fuels are virtually SO x free and deliver 80-90% well-to-propeller CO 2 reduction versus fossil equivalents.





The trials were achieved through IKEA Transport & Logistics Services’ participation in the GoodShipping Program, the world’s first decarboniszation initiative for cargo owners.

The GoodShipping Program works on the premise that, as all CO 2 from shipping is emitted into the same atmosphere, the means of mitigating these emissions is equally impactful, regardless of which vessels adopt biofuels over traditional bunker fuels—or the amount of ‘drop in’ biofuel that is added to the fuel tank, as long as it offsets the CO 2 costs of transporting participating shippers’ cargo.

This project was supported by the Incentive Scheme for Climate-Friendly Shipping, The Port of Rotterdam Authority’s program established to support innovative projects involving alternative fuels in sea-going shipping.