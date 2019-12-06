SAE International to launch pre-competitive research project to improve EV charging station and network security

SAE International plans to form an industry-led pre-competitive research project to strengthen electric vehicle (EV) charging system security, leading to a more secure implementation of Plug & Charge for ISO 15118 and CHAdeMO 2.0 protocols.

The project will result in the creation a strong two-way authentication method between the EV, the charging station and the network that will support advanced charging capabilities, improve security and ensure information privacy.

Widespread deployment of a uniform, secure charging infrastructure is critical to supporting the increasing number of EVs on the road and serves as a vital intersection between the automotive industry, EV charging networks and electric power providers.

To address this issue, SAE is working with industry and ecosystem stakeholders to drive the creation and operation of a common, worldwide EV charging industry Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). As the EV charging industry evolves and the level of sophistication in digital connectivity and multi-party interaction increases, a robust and industry-wide PKI is imperative to establish and maintain public trust in the technology.

SAE International is uniquely positioned as a third-party neutral convener to lead the development of an industry-led PKI solution to secure the EV charging connection and services. Currently, the proposed implementations of Plug & Charge could create vulnerabilities that could result in cybersecurity risks to drivers and station hosts. The purpose of this initiative is to develop consensus on a PKI design that establishes the level of security and trust that’s needed between EVs, charging stations and networks. —Jack Pokrzywa, director of global ground vehicle standards at SAE International

SAE will leverage the expertise and experience of its Cooperative Research Program (CRP) to convene industry members to develop a targeted solution for this critical use case that will be extensible to other automotive and mobility use cases. The SAE CRP Program—which is managed by SAE staff with research driven by expert industry participants—uses agile development techniques to deliver targeted research to solve crucial industry problems and lead to SAE International Standards.