BAE Systems and Jaunt Air Mobility to collaborate on electric energy management systems for urban air mobility platforms

BAE Systems is collaborating with Jaunt Air Mobility to explore the development of electric energy management systems for urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). UAM is an aviation industry term for on-demand and automated passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, typically flown without a pilot.





During this collaboration, both companies will investigate product development for the future of aircraft electrification. The companies will also work together to examine aircraft power management needs and gain a deeper understanding of the extension of urban traffic into the airspace.

The collaboration with Jaunt Air Mobility leverages the strengths of two industry-leading companies to develop technology for a new ecosystem. This strategic collaboration builds on our two decades of heritage as we develop and certify controls and energy management systems for the future of flight. —Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems

BAE Systems’ development and integration expertise in high integrity controls and power management systems gives our business an edge in the development of next generation air vehicles for urban environments. Their proven track record from concept design through manufacturing was a major selection consideration for our business as we strive to provide the highest level of safety and efficiency for our aircraft. —Kaydon Stanzione, chief executive officer at Jaunt Air Mobility

BAE Systems has 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems. The company has more than 10,000 electric-hybrid systems on transit buses and marine vessels around the globe, including major cities such as Paris, London, New York, and San Francisco. The company also has more than 40 years of experience in controls and avionics for military and commercial aircraft.

In June, Jaunt announced that it was collaborating with Honeywell to define avionics, navigation, flight control, an electric propulsion system and connectivity solutions for Jaunt Air Mobility’s planned electrical vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (e-VTOL).