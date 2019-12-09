ECS, Toyota Research Institute release RFP for 2020-2021 fellowship award; focus on fuel cells and solid-state batteries

ECS, in partnership with the Toyota Research Institute of North America, a division of Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc., is seeking proposals from young professors and scholars pursuing innovative electrochemical research in green energy technology. Proposals for the 2020-2021 ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship for Projects in Green Energy Technology are due by 31 January 2020.

Areas of particular interest include:

Novel materials and technologies that can substantially improve the durability of the membrane electrode assembly of proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC).

Theoretical studies, advanced characterization methods, and reaction mechanism investigations anticipated to lead to deeper understanding and possible new strategies to overcome the “scaling rule” of the ORR reaction.

Novel material design concepts that can provide additional insight and present an opportunity to overcome the scaling limit of the ORR reaction.

Fundamental research and novel material design for high temperature PEMFCs that can operate in the absence of liquid water and at temperatures exceeding 100°C. Novel analytical methods that enable the study of the SEI on metal anodes.

Solid state electrolytes that facilitate the use of metal anodes.

Synthesis of new solid electrolytes including both polymer and inorganic.

Lowering the interfacial resistance for electrodes with a solid electrolyte.

The fellowship is awarded to a minimum of one candidate annually. Winners receive a restricted grant of no less than $50,000 to conduct the research outlined in their proposal within one year. Winners also receive a one-year complimentary ECS membership as well as the opportunity to present and publish their research with ECS.

To qualify, a candidate must be under 45 years of age and working in North America. The candidate must submit an original research proposal for review by the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Committee. The proposed research theme must not overlap with other research grants or other funded research projects.

Proposals are reviewed by the ECS Toyota Young Investigator Fellowship Committee, a joint body of ECS and TRI-NA representatives.

Depending on the research progress and results obtained at the completion of the award period, Toyota may elect to enter into a research agreement with the recipient to continue the work. The recipient must publish their findings in a relevant ECS journal and/or present at an ECS meeting within 24 months of the end of the research period.