Lublin orders 20 electric buses, 15 trolleybuses from Solaris

The public transport authority Zarząd Transportu Miejskiego (ZTM) in Lublin has ordered 20 electric buses and 15 trolleybuses from Solaris. The value of the orders exceeds PLN 106 million (US$27.4 million).

The new vehicles commissioned by public transport authority ZTM include 15 articulated Solaris Trollino 18 trolleybuses and 20 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses. The delivery dates are staggered over the period from November 2020 (5 trolleybuses) to April 2021 (10 trolleybuses) and September 2021 (20 electric buses).

Thanks to investments in electric buses and trolleybuses Lublin already meets the target of a 25% share of electric vehicles in the operator’s total fleet, while putting the city at the forefront of electromobility systems in Poland and even in Europe. In 2021, that proportion will change radically, soaring to a 50% share of electric vehicles in the public transport fleet. —Krzysztof Żuk, mayor of Lublin

The Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses will be fitted with 116 kWh Solaris High Power batteries tailored to frequent and fast recharging. The energy stored in these will feed a traction motor of 160 kW. The battery recharging process will be performed via roof-mounted pantograph; plug-in connectors will be used for overnight charging at the bus depot.

Photovoltaic panels are mounted on the roof, thus enabling optimized energy use by the various bus systems.

Apart from supplying the vehicles, Solaris will also set up the infrastructure needed for recharging. Four pantograph chargers with a power of 450 kW each, designed for fast daytime recharging will be placed at the bus terminal Choiny and in the bus depot at Grygowej street. Another ten stationary chargers enabling the concurrent charging of two buses with a power of 40 kW, and two mobile 40 kW chargers will be located at the same depot, at Grygowej street.

The commissioned 15 articulated Solaris Trollino 18 will also be fitted with Solaris High Power batteries with a capacity of 58 kWh. These enable the operation of the vehicle without connection to the overhead wires, for instance in case of a power failure or when the route has to be modified. It will also be possible to set out new routes without having to build new power lines.

Using automatic current collectors which the trolleybuses will feature, electric power will propel the vehicles while also recharging the batteries by means of a so-called In-Motion-Charging system. Each vehicle will have a 240 kW traction motor installed.

All of the supplied buses and trolleybuses will be equipped with an air-conditioning system cooling the driver’s work space and the passenger compartment. USB charging ports facilitating the recharging of devices such as a mobile phone will be available to passengers.

The collaboration of Solaris and the municipal operator MPK (Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacji) dates back to 1996, when Lublin, as one of the first cities in Poland, received buses made by the Polish manufacturer. So far, MPK and ZTM have ordered 146 buses and trolleybuses of varying length produced in Bolechowo near Poznań—including the first low-floor articulated trolleybuses in Poland.

Solaris is European leader in the production and sale of buses with electric drives. The firm has secured commissions from 18 countries for 800 electric Solaris buses so far. At the same time, the manufacturer has supplied 118 electric buses to 16 Polish cities.

After completion of the latest orders—among others of 130 Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses for Warsaw and of 21 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses for Poznań, and including the contract signed in Lublin—in the next few years, the number of electric Solaris vehicles in Poland will rise threefold.